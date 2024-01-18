Joe Michael Bondurant

January 18, 2024

Joe Michael Bondurant, age 72 of Laurel Hill, Florida passed away January 12, 2024 in the Andalusia Manor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Woodlawn Baptist Church (824 N. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, Florida). The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. A reception will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife, Susan Bondurant; son, Gregory Bondurant (Amy) of Laurel Hill, Florida; grandchildren, Bailey and Hannah Bondurant; sister, Betty Sue Ellis (Joe) of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Frank Bondurant (Jodi) of Keystone Heights, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Perry Bondurant and Coline Cowart Bondurant.

He served in the U.S. Marines.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 