Joe Michael Bondurant

Joe Michael Bondurant, age 72 of Laurel Hill, Florida passed away January 12, 2024 in the Andalusia Manor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Woodlawn Baptist Church (824 N. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, Florida). The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. A reception will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife, Susan Bondurant; son, Gregory Bondurant (Amy) of Laurel Hill, Florida; grandchildren, Bailey and Hannah Bondurant; sister, Betty Sue Ellis (Joe) of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Frank Bondurant (Jodi) of Keystone Heights, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Perry Bondurant and Coline Cowart Bondurant.

He served in the U.S. Marines.