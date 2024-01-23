James Michael Helms

Mr. James Michael Helms, age 78, of Atmore, Alabama passed away peacefully on January 21, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a was born, October 26, 1945, in Brewton, AL; before moving to Atmore, AL. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service.

Mr. Helms was an avid Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball Fan who also enjoyed watching westerns and collecting coins. He was a hard worker, that loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball through the years. He loved his chihuahua “Skip” that loved riding in his lap on the lawn mower.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Coy Dow (Ardie Lee McCurdy) Helms, daughter, Nannette Helms, and two sisters, Neva Glen Gomillion, Joyce Dean Farrish.

Mr. Helms is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Helms, of Canoe, AL; two sons, James Matthew Helms, of Canoe, AL; Joseph Bryan Helms, of Canoe, AL; one daughter, Tametha Spring Helms, of Canoe, AL; five grandchildren, Sebastian Helms, Anastasia helms, James Dorriety, Makayla Barlow, Franklin “Mikie” Helms, four great-grandchildren, Brantlee Dorriety, Lileigh Dorriety, Jaxen Barlow, Lakeland Barlow, a special niece, Jenifer Dykes, of Atmore, AL; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside service will be held Monday, January 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Canoe Freewill Cemetery with Rev. Bill Stuckey officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 29, 2024, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Dykes, Glendon Harrison, Kevin McKinley, Don Ellis, James Watson, and Stephen Gomillion.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Farrish, James Conway, and Johnny Ray.