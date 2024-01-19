Investigation Continuing After Man Found Along Davis Highway With Fatal Injuries

January 19, 2024

A death investigation is continuing after a man was found with fatal injuries in the bushes along Davis Highway Thursday morning.

“The male had several injuries, the Pensacola Fire Department performed CPR before he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the Pensacola Police Department sai.

Police said they did not believe the man, described as a white male in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle.

The man was found between Hewitt and Ditmar streets, south of Brent lane

Anyone that was in the area betwen 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. is asked to call the PPD at (850) 35-1900 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP with any information.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 