Highway 29 Resurfacing Project Beginning North Of Highway 97

Work is beginning on a $6.2 million Florida Department of Transportation Project to resurface Highway 29 from Highway 97 to north of Champion Drive.

Improvements in the project include the milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, auxiliary lane and shoulder widening, signalization, and signing and pavement marking improvements.

Drivers can expect lane closures, but lane closures are prohibited from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m. and from 1 – 3:00 p.m. on school days.

According to FDOT, the 4.58 miles of te project is set to be completed in the Fall of 2024, weather permitting.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.