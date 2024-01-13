High Speed Chase Ends With Crash, Arrest On Pine Forest Road

January 13, 2024

An Escambia County man was jailed after leading deputies on a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Ja’Corey Tyquell Clay, 25,  was charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Clay fled from deputies during a traffic stop attempt near Untreiner Avenue and Lepley Road.

Clay “drove towards another deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy to take evasive action to avoid collision by driving off the road. Deputies canceled the pursuit due to safety concerns,” ECSO said. Deputies located Clay’s vehicle a short time later traveling north on Pine Forest Road and a second traffic stop was attempted.

“The pursuit ended when Deputy Beaty bumped the fleeing vehicle, which led to the vehicle ultimately hitting a trailer and coming to a stop in a ditch,” ECSO said in a statement. The pursuit ended in a ditch at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Clay was taken into custody by Deputy Beaty and K-9 Maddox. He was booked into jail with bond set $22,500.

Written by William Reynolds 

 