Grocery Story Employee Charged With Pushing His Manager Into A Cooler

January 18, 2024

A Century Food Giant employee is charged with allegedly pushing his supervisor into a store cooler.

Steven Peter Sanfilippo, 64, was charged with battery. He was later released on a $2,500 bond.

The Food Giant night manager told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he asked Sanfilippo to remove trash from shopping carts retrieved from the parking lot.

“Sanfilippo then became confused and erratic,” an arrest report states, before getting involved in a verbal argument with the manager. Sanfilippo then grabbed the night manager by his throat and pushed him into a cooler, the report continues. The manager refused medical treatment.

Two witnesses and store surveillance video corroborated the manager’s accusations, the arrest report states.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 