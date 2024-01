Grass Fire Spreads To Consume Vacant Cantonment Mobile Home

A grass fire spreadĀ and consumed an abandoned mobile home in Cantonment Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 2:20 p.m. off the 1700 block of Arena Road, west of South County Road 97.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the grass fire.

The Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were among those responding to the fire.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.