Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Bid; Endorses Trump

Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday while endorsing Donald Trump.

In a video released Sunday on social media, the Republican candidate suspended his campaign, after a distant second place finish in Iowa, an expected even more distant third place in the New Hampshire.

“Now, following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory accordingly. I am today suspending my campaign,’ he said.

The exit of DeSantis makes the GOP contest a two-person race between Nikki Haley and Trump.

“Now, it’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden,” DeSantis said.

“With a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement before taking aim at the last viable GOP candidate in the race.

“Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear: A repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents. The days of putting Americans last of kowtowing to large corporations of caving to woke ideology are over.”