FWC Law Enforcement Report: Undersize Fish, Illegal Dumping

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Lieutenant Corbin observed a vessel return to a local boat ramp at night. Two subjects began displaying their catch on the bow of the vessel to take a photo. A resource inspection was conducted, and the subjects were found to be in possession of undersized sheepshead and flounder. One of the subjects claimed responsibility for keeping the undersized fish and was issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.

Officer Lugg was on patrol when he observed a vehicle pull into a location known for illegal dumping. The subject proceeded to remove trash from his vehicle and a stop was conducted. The subject and passenger were identified and the passenger had an active warrant out of Escambia County. The subject was cited for littering and advised to clean up the area, the passenger was placed under arrest on the warrant and transported to the Escambia County Jail.



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Roberson was traveling on Quinette Road when he noticed a vehicle in front of him operating without a tag. Officer Roberson conducted a stop on the vehicle. When the officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle, he showed several obvious signs of impairment. The driver agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tasks. The subject performed poorly on the tasks. Officer Roberson arrested the driver and transported him to the Escambia County Jail.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.