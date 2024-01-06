Free Winter Jackets Available For Children In Century; Register Now

Through the support of Subaru of America, Inc, United Way of West Florida and Anderson Subaru have partnered to provide brand-new winter jackets to youth in Century. The gift of a brand-new jacket will provide warmth, and build confidence and hope to the youth of Century.

To receive a free coat and atten the event, parents or guardians should complete the form here by Monday, January 8.

Emails will be sent if your child is approved to receive a coat during an event on January 15. Availability is based on a first come first serve.

For assistance, call (850) 912-8168.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.