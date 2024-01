Fourth Candidate Prefiles For Escambia School Board District 5

A fourth person has prefiled for the District 5 seat on the Escambia County School Board.

Thomas C. Harrell prefiled Wednesday with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Jim “Andy” Taylor , Joshua Matthew Luther, and Scott Taylor previously prefiled.

The Escambia County School Board is a nonpartisan office on the 2024 ballot.