Four People Shot In Escambia County

The investigation is continuing after four people were shot early Tuesday morning in Escambia County.

Two victims were located in the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Graupera Street about 1 a.m.. On had been shot in the hip; the second was shot in the thigh

Two other victims arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

All are expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office said a home invasion turned into a shootout.

At last report, no one has been charged, and further details have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.