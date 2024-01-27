Former Beulah Elementary Custodian Gets 16 Years For Possessing Child Porn Images And Videos

A former Beulah Elementary School custodian has been sentenced to just over 16 years in state prison for possessing child pornography images and videos.

Deantonio Jackson pleaded no contest to 15 counts of possessing photos of child sexual performance. He received 195 months 10 years of sexual offender probation. He also received 10 years probation to run concurrently on additional counts. He received 538 days credit for time served.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that two child sexual abuse video files were uploaded to a pornography website and two child sexual abuse images were uploaded to Google Photos.

The uploading IP address was traced to Jackson and his residence at 5829 Last Big Tree Lane. A search warrant was executed at the residence, where at least one child pornography images was found on a memory card concealed in his bedroom.

Jackson was quested at Beulah Elementary School. He stated that he did view child sexual abuse materials one time, allegedly on accident. He told investigators that he viewed adult pornography daily, and also watched adult pornography while siting in his vehicle at the elementary school, his arrest report states.

An analysis of Jackson’s cellphone found over 200 child porn images, “some of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of five”, the report states.

Investigators said thumbnails on his Google Drive account showed adults engaged in sexual acts. Those images were uploaded from Beulah Elementary School.