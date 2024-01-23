Florida’s Graduation Rate Increases To 88%; Escambia County At 80.5%

Monday, theFlorida Department of Education announced that the state’s 2022–23 high school graduation rate climbed to 88 percent, while Escambia County’s was several points lower at 80.5%, up from 78.4% in 2021-2022.

Florida’s graduation rate was an increase of 0.7 percentage points over the previous school year and a 1.1 percentage point increase over the pre-pandemic graduation rate in 2018–19.

The 2022–23 high school graduation rate also represents the highest rate ever, with the exception of the pandemic school years 2019–20 and 2020–21, in which graduating classes were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements stipulated in state law.

est Florida High School has the highest 2022–23 graduation rate in Escambia County at 98%. Tate, Northview and Escambia Westgate were all at or near 86%. The lowest graduation rate among major high shools in the county was Pine Forest at 76.6%.

Escambia County graduation rates were as follows:

Tate High School — 85.9%

Northview High — 86%

Pensacola High School — 79.2%

Pine Forest High School — 76.6%

Escambia Westgate School — 85.7%

Washington High — 80.3 %

West Florida High — 98%

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Whether Florida students choose a four-year university or non-traditional post-secondary learning, they will have built a strong foundation to set them up for success.”

