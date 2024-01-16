Florida Gas Prices Down 8 Cents From A Week Ago

January 16, 2024

Florida gas prices moved lower last week. Sunday’s state average was $3.08 per gallon. That’s 8 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30.

“Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues.”

At $2.85, the Pensacola metro had the cheapest average in the state. A North Escambia low of $2.77 could be found at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Pensacola prices were as low as $2.67 on East Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 