Florida Gas Prices Average 8 Cents Higher Than Last Week

Florida gas prices averaged $3.16 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA>. The state average is 8 cents more than a week ago, yet only 2 cents more than what drivers paid on Christmas Day. Sunday’s state average is also lower than what drivers paid a year ago, when drivers paid $3.30 per gallon.

Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East.”

Crude oil prices – which influence more than half the price of gasoline – closed at $73.81 per barrel. That’s nearly $2/b (3%) more than the week before.

The cheapeast metro market in Florida was Penacola at $2.98 a gallon on average Sunday night. In North Escambia, a low of $2.79 could be found Sunday NIght at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. On East Nine Mile in Pensacola, prices were as low as $2.66.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.