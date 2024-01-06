Flomaton Counterfeit Cash Suspect Charged With Burglary At Century Business

We are learning more about the Flomaton conterfeit cash suspect arrested for burglary in Century.

Aaaron Tyrone Madison, 40, was charged with larceny, felony unarmed burglary of a conveyance, attempted burglary, and attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Madison allegedly stole a battery out of a pickup truck at the NAPA Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard. According to an arrest report, Madison was caught on surveillance video outside the connected Jasper Engines and Transmissions checking multiple vehicles to see if they were locked, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, before taking the battery.

Madison was positively identified from a photo lineup. Deputies noted that he lives within walking distance of the business.

Flomaton Police said Madisonhas warrants in Alabama for counterfeit bills, failure to appear, second degree criminal mischief, and first degree theft of property.

Madison’s bond was set at $125,000 at the Escambia County (FL) Jail as he awaits extradition to Escambia County, Alabama, on the counterfeit charges.