Flomaton Counterfeit Cash Suspect Arrested For Florida Burglaries

A suspect wanted for passing counterfeit cash in Flomaton has been arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

The Flomaton Police Department said 40-year old Aaron Tyrone Madison of Centuy has warrants in Alabama for counterfeit bills, failure to appear, second degree criminal mischief, and first degree theft of property.

Madison was arrested Friday in Escambia County, Florida, on two counts of burglary, along with vehicle theft and second degree petit theft. Details on those charges were not immediately available.

Madison’s bond was set at $125,000 at the Escambia County (FL) Jail as he awaits extradition to Escambia County, Alabama.