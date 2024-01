Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Bratt

Fire destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Bratt Monday night.

The fire was reported about 7:10 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bratt Road, just west of Travis M. Nelson Park.

The home was fully involved in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.