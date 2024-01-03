FHP Issues New Appeal For Witnesses In Fatal New Year’s Day Perdido Key Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has issued a new appeal Tuesday for information in a New Year’s Day crash that killed a 56-year old Bay Minette man and seriously injured two 23-year olds near the Flora-Bama on Perdido Key.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Perdido Key Drive about 500 feet from the Alabama state line.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 23-year old struck a raised pedestrian crosswalk, causing him to lose control and hit a concrete utility pole. The 23-year old driver and a 23-year old passenger were seriously injured. A 56-year old male passenger was pronounced deceased.

FHP said Tuesday they are asking any witnesses or anyone that may have assisted the occupants of the vehicle to call them at at *FHP or call Crime Stoppers.