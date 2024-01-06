Feeding the Gulf Coast Launches Millie, the Mobile Market, With Grand Opening Celebration In Jay

Feeding the Gulf Coast launched its newest initiative designed to help people living in “food deserts” Friday morning in Jay.

Millie, a mobile Market, held a grand opening celebration this Friday, January 5, at the Jay Farmers’ Market. A variety of fresh produce, including eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, corn, and oranges, was available for purchase during the event.

Millie will travel routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. As the program progresses, the Mobile Market aims to become a SNAP-authorized retailer, enabling families to use their SNAP benefits for purchasing nutritious food.

“We are thrilled to launch this exciting new program as an extension of the food bank,” says Michael Ledger, Ppesident and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “There are many obstacles to healthy food access within rural, hard to serve communities. This vehicle will help broaden the availability of nutritious and affordable food to those we serve, bringing hope and health to our Florida communities.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce specifically for the Mobile Market.