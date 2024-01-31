FDLE Arrests Escambia County Man On Child Solicitation Charges

January 31, 2024

Cyber agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested James Michael Burkett, 31, of Escambia County Monday for sexual solicitation of a child online.

The investigation into Burkett started in November of 2023 when he initiated communication on a social media platform with who he believed was a 13-year-old female. In fact, Burkett was communicating with an FDLE undercover agent posing as a teen.

During the course of the communications, Burkett sent explicit photos of himself to the “child” and sought to meet for sexual relations.

Based on the online communications, FDLE obtained a warrant and charged Burkett with one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a minor; one count of promoting the sexual performance of a minor; two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor; and one count of the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Burkett acknowledged that he was the individual communicating with the child persona, FDLE said. Burkett was transported to the Escambia County Jail where he was beng held on a $30,000 bond.

Burkett will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 