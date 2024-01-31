FDLE Arrests Escambia County Man On Child Solicitation Charges

Cyber agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested James Michael Burkett, 31, of Escambia County Monday for sexual solicitation of a child online.

The investigation into Burkett started in November of 2023 when he initiated communication on a social media platform with who he believed was a 13-year-old female. In fact, Burkett was communicating with an FDLE undercover agent posing as a teen.

During the course of the communications, Burkett sent explicit photos of himself to the “child” and sought to meet for sexual relations.

Based on the online communications, FDLE obtained a warrant and charged Burkett with one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a minor; one count of promoting the sexual performance of a minor; two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor; and one count of the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Burkett acknowledged that he was the individual communicating with the child persona, FDLE said. Burkett was transported to the Escambia County Jail where he was beng held on a $30,000 bond.

Burkett will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.