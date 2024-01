Escambia VAB Hearing, Agenda Review Canceled This Week

The Value Adjustment Board hearing and Agenda Review, originally scheduled for 8:30 and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, have been canceled. The Value Adjustment Board hearing will be rescheduled for a later date.

Community Redevelopment Agency, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, will now take place at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 prior to the start of the Board of County Commissioners meeting.