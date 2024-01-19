Escambia Schools Cancel February 7 Early Release Day

Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard has announced that schools and district offices will operate on a normal, full-day schedule on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The announcement comes after students began this semester with two weather days at home — one for storms, one for cold temperatures.

“In order to do our best to ensure there is no question about meeting our state-mandated instructional minutes requirement, we will change Wednesday, February 7 from a half-day for students to a full day for all students and staff,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “All normal school activities and extracurricular activities will proceed, as well.”

All district offices and services, including Transportation and Food Services, will operate on a normal, school-day schedule.