Escambia River Cooperative Issues ‘Peak Alert’ For Wednesday Morning

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has issued a “Peak Alert” for Wednesday morning.

Pak alerts are not a notice of a power shortage or impending outagess, EREC said

“They are simply a load-management effort used to reduce the demand for electricity and keep members’ cost of power as low as possible. Members should try to do things that conserve energy during a peak alert.”

EREC asked that members: