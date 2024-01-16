Escambia, Florida, School Closed On Wednesday; Escambia, Alabama, On 2-Hour Delay

January 16, 2024

Escambia County School in Florida will be closed on Wednesday, while Escambia County Public School in Alabama will be on a two-hour delayed schedule. Santa Rosa County Schools will be open.

ESCAMBIA, FLORIDA

All Escambia County Public Schools and offices in Florida will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, due toi nclement weather.

All extra-curricular activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Thursday, January 18,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

ESCAMBIA , ALABAMA

Escambia County Schools (AL) will be operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

  • Note the following schedule adjustments:
  • Buses will run on a two-hour delay.
  • School start times will be pushed back by two hours.
  • Students will report to their class period according to their schedule.
  • Breakfast will still be available for students upon arrival.
  • Dismissal will occur at normal times.
  • Extracurricular activities will resume after school, as normal.

Delayed start example: If your child is normally picked up by bus at 6:15 a.m., they can expect to be picked up two hours later at 8:15 a.m.

SANTA ROSA

Santa Rosa County Schools will be open on Wednesday.

