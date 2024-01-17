Edythe Bernice Glass

On January 12, 2024, Edythe Bernice Glass, age 92 of Molino, Florida passed away and went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born on October 28, 1931 to Harry Arnton Bailey and Violet Rose Bailey in Elma Washington. She worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell, American District Telegraph, and in other office clerical positions.

Edythe moved to Molino, FL in 1978 and was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church, and served as the Church Librarian for about 14 years. She also served at six other churches in the U.S., Japan, and Okinawa while traveling as an Air Force wife. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and dearly loved her three great-grandsons. She greatly loved the Lord, her church family, and had a special fondness for missionaries around the world. She was an avid book collector and reader. She liked to crochet and gave her creations to friends and family. She maintained an active lifestyle until 91 years of age when she became too ill with dementia.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Harry Eugene Bailey; sisters, Gladys Wolsey (Frank) and Bertha Savage (John).

She is survived by her son, Michael Paul Glass (Melanie); grandson, Nicholas Glass; granddaughter, Amanda Glass; great-grandsons, Hayden Brown, James Brown, and Logan Brown; brother, Rev. Thomas Bailey (Janice); niece, Ginger Barnett (Don); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Oregon and Washington states.

Visitation for Edythe Bernice Glass will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Highland Baptist Church beginning at 11:00 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. Edythe will be laid to rest at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Honoring Edythe as a pallbearer includes Nicholas Glass.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.