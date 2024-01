ECSO: Stabbing Death Investigated As Self Defense

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday night stabbing death appears to be self defense.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on 66th Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

They arrived to findĀ a female with a stab wound to her arm. Inside the residence, a male was located deceased from a stab wound.

Further details were not released.