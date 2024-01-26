ECSO: Escambia Felon Shot Dog After It Bit His Lip

January 26, 2024

An Escambia County man is accused of shooting his dog after it bit his lip.

Nathaniel Bradley, 36, was charged with animal cruelty, using a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

A witness told deputies that he was in his room with Bradley’s dog when Bradley walked in, appearing to be intoxicated.

Bradley started “to get in the dog’s face” before the man warned him the dog would bite him, according to an arrest report. The dog then bit Bradley on the lip.

Bradley then exited the room threatening the dog that was following him, the report continues.

Deputes found the dog with a gunshot wound to the left in a kennel on the front porch. The gun was located in Bradley’s room. Deputies noted in the report that Bradley appeared “extremely intoxicated.”

The dog was transported by Escambia County Animal Control for treatment.

Written by William Reynolds 

 