ECFR Responds To Reported Structure Fire In Cottage Hill

Escambia County Fire Rescue (ECFR) responded to a reported structure fire in Cottage Hill late Saturday night.

ECFR arrived at the small wood frame home in the 600 block of Williams Ditch Road about 11 p.m. to find smoke coming from the attic.

There were no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the fire.

The main fire was reported to be knocked down by about 11:20 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambambia.com, click to enlarge.