DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency Following Severe Weather

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 49 Florida counties following severe weather.

The order includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties

“Because of the foregoing conditions, which are expected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists,” the order stated.

The order directs the state to seek federal assistance from the White House and activates the state National Guard. It also allows emergency contracts without the customary bidding process.