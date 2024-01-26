DeSantis Appoints Commissioner Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

January 26, 2024

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed county commissioner Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Bender, of Pensacola, is an Escambia County Commissioner, representing District 4. Active in his community, he is a current member of the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors, the Gulf Consortium Board of Directors, and is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Institute for County Government. Bender earned his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

Former Escambia County Supervisor Of Elections David Stafford stepped down effective January 15 after 19 years in office to join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as an Election Security Advisor

Stafford asked DeSantis to consider appointing his Chief Deputy Supervisor Sonya Daniels  to fill the final year of his term.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 