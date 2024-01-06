Convicted Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 55 Years For New Violations

January 6, 2024

An Escambia County drug trafficker has been sentenced to over half a century in prison.

Judge Coleman Lee Robinso sentenced Jeremiah Antwoine Frye to 55 years in state prison.

Frye was released from prison on May 2, 2022, and placed on 24 months of community control for prior criminal charges. On May 3, 2023, the he was found in possession of trafficking amounts of
cocaine (approximately 248 grams), about 132 grams of oxycodone and (over 800 tablets of fentanyl). At a contested hearing on November 15, 2023, he was found guilty of violating his supervision based on the new law violations.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 