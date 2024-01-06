Convicted Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 55 Years For New Violations

An Escambia County drug trafficker has been sentenced to over half a century in prison.

Judge Coleman Lee Robinso sentenced Jeremiah Antwoine Frye to 55 years in state prison.

Frye was released from prison on May 2, 2022, and placed on 24 months of community control for prior criminal charges. On May 3, 2023, the he was found in possession of trafficking amounts of

cocaine (approximately 248 grams), about 132 grams of oxycodone and (over 800 tablets of fentanyl). At a contested hearing on November 15, 2023, he was found guilty of violating his supervision based on the new law violations.