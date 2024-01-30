Community Mourns Tate Student Killed In Crash Friday Night

January 30, 2024

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for 17-year old Tate high School junior Bradley Ellertson who was killed last Friday night in a crash near Molino.

According to his aunt Nicole Troyer, the funds raised will be used to help the family with costs to transport Bradley from Pensacola back to Arizona along with other funeral costs and travel expenses.

“Our hearts are completely broken. Our prayers are heavy but hopeful,” the fundraiser states.

The fundraiser has a $10,000 goal.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the Kia Soul, a 16-year old female from Pensacola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 196 when she stopped at the stop sign at Highway 29 but failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck. The driver and a 16-year old passenger from Gulf Breeze were seriously injured.

Ellertson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

“In Remembrance: today we remember the life of Bradley Ellertson,” Tate High Football wrote in a social media post. Ellertson played football his freshman year for the Aggies.

“Please remember his family, teammates, and student body in your prayers these next couple of weeks. The entire Aggie Nation is praying for them,” Tate Football continued on social media.

Photo courtesy GoFundMe for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 