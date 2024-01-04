Christy Mills Is Tate High School’s Teacher Of The Year

Christy Mills has been named the Tate High School Teacher of the Year.

Mills is currently the senior class counselor as well as the guidance department chair.

“Mrs. Mills is a proud graduate of Tate High School and began her teaching career at Tate in 2005. We are extremely proud to have Mrs. Mills represent Tate High School as our Teacher of the Year. Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to our students, parents, faculty and staff,” the school said.

NorthEscambia.com is welcoming 2024 honoring the Teachers of the Year from North Escambia schools over the next several days. Escambia County’s overall Teacher of the Year will be named in February.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.