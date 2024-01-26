Chance Of Flooding, Strong Storms Friday And Saturday

Localized flooding is possible on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Yet another round of storms and locally heavy rainfall is likely Saturday ahead of a cold front with another chance of localized flooding. There is also a marginal to slight risk of severe weather Saturday, focused across south central Alabama. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. High near 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. High near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.