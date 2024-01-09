Century Woman Charged With Trying To Obstruct Arrest Of Her Boyfriend

A Century woman has been charged with allegedly trying to prevent deputies from arresting her live-in boyfriend.

Shana Oneida Killam, 39, was charged with felony obstructing justice. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Deputies went to a residence on C.W. Carraway Road to arrest Haden Brock Howard, 29, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and as a habitual traffic offender.

Deputies said Killiam was staying at the residence and Killam told them multiple times that Howard was not there before she fled the scene.

Deputies located Howard and gave him several loud commands to surrender, but he refused, according to an arrest report. He continued to fight deputies, and he was forcibly placed on the ground where he refused to comply

Howar was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and as a habitual traffic offender.