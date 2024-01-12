Century Man charged With Child Abuse Of Two Children

January 12, 2024

A Century man has been accused of abusing two children as they were riding their bikes.

Cortez Rasheed Davison, 30, was charged with two counts of cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm and resisting arrest.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Ashford Alley and Jefferson Avenue in Century. Davison allegedly punched and slapped kids riding their bikes. According to an arrest report, Davison babysits at least one of the children while his mother is at work.

Davison denied that he ever touched or hit either child.

As a deputy grabbed Davison’s arm, telling him that he was under arrest, Davison jumped off his bike and took off running, the report states.

Davison was later arrested on outstanding warrants. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $12,500.

Written by William Reynolds 

 