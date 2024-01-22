Century In The Midst of $30 Million In Grant Funded Projects

The Town of Century is currently in the midst of nearly $30 million in projects funded by grants.

The largest grant, just over $10 million, will be used to demolish the old Century High School gym on Hecker Road and build a shelter that can double as a multi-purpose facility. There is funding to replace the failed Freedom Road bridge that has been closed for years, and several projects related to potable water and wastewater.

Most of the projects are in the early stages, and most have not seen much physical work begin, accoriding to a document distributed to the town council

Last October, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. addressed members of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation – Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman, but he did not ask for any additional state funding.

Broxson suggested at the time that Century might eventually give up its charter and let Escambia County take over.

“We know you are in tough circumstances. I would hope that at some point if things continue where it’s a challenge to meet your budget, that you would consider de-chartering Century so you could come under the umbrella of Escambia County and let them take their resources and help you with some of your major problems. I’ve watched it, “I know you’ve tried, but we really need a bigger hand to help you get to where you need to be,” the state senator said.

“Your tax base is very low, and your needs are very great,” Broxson told Gomez.

In-progress grant projects include:

Miscellaneous Wastewater Improvements – Phase I $1,042,036.99 CDBG,DEO and Escambia County

Lift station start-up at Industrial Park and some final electrical work is all that remains. Completion date 1-30- 2024.

Miscellaneous Wastewater Improvements – Phase II $8,862,336.00 FDEP

$21,305.00 spent to date, $8,841,031.00 remaining — Targeting bidding the project in the first quarter of 2024. will bill as two separate projects – WWTP work and lift Station work.

Well Rehabilitation (Well No. 1, 2, & 3) $468,453.00 State Legislature via FDEP

$77,226.25 spent to date, $77,226.25 — Permits submitted, bid opening planned for mid- January

Water Meter and Service Replacement $1,301,892.00 State Legislature via FDEP

$21,250.00 spent to date, $1,280,642 — Design underway, targeting bidding second quarter of 2024 as two projects, service line replacement and meter replacement

Carver Community Center and Century Ag Building $3,255,000 CDBG

Grant was to renovate the Carver Community Center and Century Ag Building. However, no work is being completed on the Century Community Center.

Freedom Road Bridge $1,297,000 State Legislature via FDOT

Grant received October 30, 2023. Survey and Geotechnical Investigation are underway. Wetland flagging has been completed.

Well #3 Replacement at Prison $626,000 State Legislature via FDEP

Survey and preliminary design completed.

Freedom Road Bridge, Jefferson Avenue Culvert, & Alger Road Bridge $2,869,637.00 CDBG Hurricane Sally Funds

Administrative and engineering consultants have been selected and contracts are being prepared. Once the state approves the contracts, work will begin.

Gym/Hurricane Shelter $10,022,500 CDBG Hurricane Sally Funds

Administrative and engineering consultants have been selected and contracts are being prepared. Once the state approves the contracts, work will begin.

Notes: CDGB = Community Development Block Grant. FDEP = Florida Department of Environmental Protection. FDOT=Florida Department of Transportation. DEO= Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.