Century Council Elects President, Vice President

The Century Town Council has elected a president and vice president to lead the council for the new year.

Dynette Lewis was reelected as council president for another year, and Alicia Johnson was elected vice president.

Annually, the council reorganizes at their first meeting in January.

Pictured top: Dynette Lewis (left) and Alicia Johnson (right). NorthEscambia.com photos.