Century Asks Rep. Matt Gaetz To Support Federal Funding For Water, Wastewater Improvements At State Prison

The Town of Century has turned to the federal government seeking funds to make needed water well and wastewater improvements to town infrastructure serving the state’s Century Correctional Institution.

Florida’s last budget approved by the state Legislature included $628,500 to replace the Town of Century’s Well No. 3, which exclusively serves Century Correctional Institution, half of the $1.297 million that was requested. After multiple problems, the well suffered a catastrophic failure and no longer provided water to the prison for staff and inmates. A shaft shattered into a dozen or more pieces and fell to the bottom of the well.

Late, service was restored through a permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system that was completed in late May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. The interconnect was installed after the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison suffered a irrepairable failure. That forced the town to use two-inch fire hoses from a Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road until a permanent solution was in place and the well was repaired.

A temporary pump provided some water, but it must be supplemented by water from the two wells that supply the town’s citizens or from the Central Water Works interconnect. “Operation of these additional supplies is manually controlled and subject to interruptions,” according to Rep. Michelle Salzman’s funding request.

This week, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. sent an email to two staffers in the office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz seeking “$1,408,500 to replace several deep injection wells, which are crucial for our wastewater management and environmental sustainability” and seeking support for an application for fiscal year 2024 federal Community Project Funding.

“This project is a wise investment of taxpayer funds, aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and public health, “Gomez wrote.

The mayor also requested a 30-minute meeting or a facility tour with Gaetz to discuss the funding and “the urgent need for water and wastewater improvements at Century Prison.”

Last October, Gomez addressed members of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation – Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman, but he did not ask for any additional state funding.