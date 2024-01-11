Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

January 11, 2024

A Cantonment woman is accused of felony child abuse.

Bobbie Baumebusch HidleBaugh, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a felony charge of cruelty toward a child. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

The investigation began after a child was reported to have a “big knot” on her forehead and a bruised, bloodied lip.

The age and relationship of the child to HidleBaugh was redacted from an ECSO arrest report.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 