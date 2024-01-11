Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A Cantonment woman is accused of felony child abuse.

Bobbie Baumebusch HidleBaugh, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a felony charge of cruelty toward a child. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

The investigation began after a child was reported to have a “big knot” on her forehead and a bruised, bloodied lip.

The age and relationship of the child to HidleBaugh was redacted from an ECSO arrest report.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.