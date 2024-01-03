Cantonment Woman Charged With Battery Of Her Girlfriend, Burglary

Renea Michele Stackpole was charged with battery, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, forgery, uttering an altered instrument, and larceny.

Stackpole became involved in a verbal argument with her live-in girlfriend before pushing and choking her, according to an arrest report.

Stackpole is also accused of burglarizing a residence in December, stealing and later forging a check, $2,171 in cash and damaging a door in the process.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.