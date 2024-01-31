Cantonment Rotary Continues To Distribute Water Safety Books To Local Students

The Rotary Club of Cantonment is continuing to distribute “Josh the Otter” books to kindergarten students at 10 elementary schools primarily in North Escambia. The book relates to water safety and teaching kids how to float. A coloring book also comes with the book.

To date, 800 books have been distributed. Just before Christmas break, books were given to students at Bratt and Byrneville elementary school. Last week the Rotary Club distributed books to Ensley Elementary, and this week members of Cantonment Rotary will hand out books to kindergartners at Molino Park Elementary School.

