Cantonment Man Charged With Leading Deputies On High Speeed Pursuit

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly being caught during a burglary by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Jimmy Carlton Foley, Jr., 56, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence and grand theft. He was later released on a $17,500 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of San Carlos Road. where they located Foley and another man loading a Honda ATV valued at $800 onto a trailer, according to an arrest report.

The second man was not arrested, according to the ECSO, because he was unaware that the ATV did not belong to Foley.