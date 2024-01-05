Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, False Imprisonment Of Ex-Girlfriend

January 5, 2024

A Cantonment man is charged with the battery and false imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend.

Daniel Shawn Brown, 51, was charged with battery, larceny, kidnapping false imprisonment, hindering communications and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Brown allegedly prevented his ex-girlfriend from leaving his room at the Home Stay Lodge on Davis Highway, punched her in the eye and took her phone, purse and keys.

After being prevented from leaving for an entire day, she was eventually able to “become violent” and run away from the motel and call for help, an arrest report states.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 