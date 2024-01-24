Cantonment Man Accused Of Acting As Contractor Without A License

A Cantonment man has been accused of acting as a contractor without being certified or registered.

Logan Michael Martin, 24, was charged with fraud, falsely identifying self as a contractor and as an unregistered electric contractor, both first degree misdemeanors. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed by a property owner, Martin was hired to “demo and build out my property (in the 2000 block) of Desert Street into a quadraplex”, but did not complete the work after starting or respond to text messages, emails or phone calls.

When a complaint was filed with Escambia County, it was discovered that Martin did not pull permits and was not licensed. The complaint indicates he was paid a total of $40,000.