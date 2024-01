Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary recently named their December Students of The Month. They are:

Kindergarten: Manny Gifford and Brooklynn Tamondong

1st Grade: Arayah McCall and Liam Steadham

2nd Grade: Kase Calloway and Baylee Gafford

3rd Grade: Marley Schoonover and William Maxwell

4th Grade: Tatum Godwin and Coraline Pope

5th Grade: Shaleigh Wesley and Cohen Linton

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.