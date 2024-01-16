Bitter Cold Tuesday; Hard Freeze Warning With Lows In The Teens Tuesday Night

There is a Wind Chill Advisory with bitter cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 above zero.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Here is your official forecast from NorthEscambia.com:

Tuesday: A chance of freezing rain before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 5 and 15 early. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.