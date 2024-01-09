Atmore Capital Murder Suspect Released From Jail After Waiting Six Years For Trial

An Atmore capital murder suspect has been released from jail after waiting six years for trial.

Yeldon Rostchild was indicted for capital murder in July 2017 and was set to go to trial this week after waiting over six years for his court date. But instead, he was set free from jail on January 3.

“The capital murder case no longer exists,” appointed defense attorney Christine Hernandez told our news partners at WPMI.

According to the NorthEscamia.com archives, Donta Demorris Russell of 176 Patterson Street in Atmore was found dead after the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at 1980 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Atmore in April 2017.

Rostchild was developed as a suspect and indicted in July 2017.

“It’s not a matter of evidence from the state. This is a matter of it didn’t exist. This man’s been in jail for six years. It didn’t exist? Yet, it’s all in narratives and police officer’s written notes, but it doesn’t exist? We’re talking audio statements, finger prints, we’re talking reports, cell phones. They said they had search warrants. There’s no search warrants. They say they have Facebook, they didn’t have any of that,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez raised evidentiary issues with the court and asked the judge to dismiss the case.

“We amended the capital murder charge by agreement to an obstruction of justice charge. Anytime a case is this old the evidence tends to weaken and that was the case here. We settled on time served…”

In an email, District Attorney Stephen Billy told WPMI, “We amended the capital murder charge by agreement to an obstruction of justice charge. Anytime a case is this old the evidence tends to weaken and that was the case here. We settled on time served…”

A trial date has not been set for Rostchild’s co-defendant Darrel Brown.